The Windsor Spitfires are still ranked as one of the top teams in the Canadian Hockey League.

The Spitfires dropped down one spot from number 2 to 3 in the latest CHL's Top-10 Rankings.

The Spits are sitting with a record of 9-1-1-0 on the season, good enough for first overall in the Ontario Hockey League.

The Brantford Bulldogs jumped two spots to claim the top spot in Canada, behind the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL.

Windsor travels to Sarnia Friday night for a game against the Sting.

Puck-drop set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.