The Windsor Spitfires are up one spot in the latest CHL Top-10 Rankings list.

The Spits were in 9th place for the past two weeks, but are now ranked 8th in the country.

Windsor collected three of four possible points last week.

The Spits played a home-and-home series against the defending Memorial Cup champion London Knights over the weekend.

Windsor defeated the Knights 4-1 in London on Friday evening, before losing 3-2 in overtime on home ice Saturday.

The OHL's Brantford Bulldogs remain in 1st on the list for a ninth straight week.

Also from the OHL, the Ottawa 67's are ranked 6th, and the Flint Firebirds are ranked 10th.

The Spitfires will be back in action on Thursday evening against the Petes in Peterborough. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.