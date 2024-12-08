The Windsor Spitfires welcomed the Kitchener Rangers to the WFCU Centre Saturday night.

The teams went back and forth until a scoreless third period, sending the tied 2-2 game to overtime.

A scoreless extra frame sent the game to a deciding shootout, where Rangers left winger Trent Swick scored first, winning the game 3-2 for Kitchener.

The Spitfires are back in action against the Saginaw Spirit at 4:05 p.m. Sunday for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

Hear all the action on AM800 starting with the pre-game show with Steve Bell at 3:50 p.m.