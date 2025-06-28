Jack Nesbitt is headed to Philadelphia.

The Windsor Spitfires' centre was drafted 12th overall in the NHL Draft Friday night by the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 18-year-old Nesbitt posted 64 points (25-39-64) in his second season, and was named the OHL Western Conference's Most Improved Player, as voted on by league coaches.

Nesbitt becomes the highest drafted Spitfires player since Mikhail Sergachev in 2016, who went ninth overall.

Size and skill.



6'5" center Jack Nesbitt already looks like a Flyer. pic.twitter.com/eyxrZTtisd — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 28, 2025

🔶 WELCOME TO PHILLY! 🔶



With the 12th pick in the 2025 #NHLDraft, we are proud to select Jack Nesbitt. pic.twitter.com/xZu0kLmX78 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 28, 2025