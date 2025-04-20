The Windsor Spitfires hope to rally back after dropping the two previous games against the Kitchener Rangers in the second round of the OHL playoffs.

Injuries have hit the team hard sidelining players like A.J. Spellacy, Carson Woodall, Ethan Belchetz, and Cole Davis.

Team captain Liam Greentree was also out of Friday's game with an illness.

It was unclear what players would be returning to the lineup for Sunday night.

Game 6 on Sunday returns the action to Kitchener, with Windsor leading the series 3-2.

Puck-drop is set for 7 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:45 p.m. on AM800.