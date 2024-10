The Windsor Spitfires were handed their first regulation loss of the season in Erie, Pennsylvania Saturday night.

The Otters dominated the Spits in the third period scoring five times to win 6-3.



The Spits are now 5-1-1-0 on the season and will return home for a Thanksgiving Day match up versus the Oshawa Generals.



Puck-drop Monday is set for 2:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 1:50 p.m. on AM800.