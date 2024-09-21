A member of the Windsor Spitfires is giving back.

Goalie Joey Costanzo has been named as a player ambassador for Hockey Gives Blood.



The non-profit organization was founded in 2018 by former hockey players, in partnership with Canadian Blood Services, following the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.



Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Costanzo says this cause is personal to him.



"My dad was a reservist in the Canadian military. He actually needed a few rounds of plasma while training, and my uncle unfortunately passed away when he was young from leukaemia and I had another cousin who had it as well, who is a leukaemia survivor."



He says he donated blood over the summer.



"Almost anybody can donate as long as you're about the age of 16 17. Completely painless process. I encourage everybody to do it."



Costanzo says this is a cause he's wanted to get involved with for quite some time.



"A good friend of mine, Angus MacDonell of the Brampton Steelheads did it last season, so I just kind of asked him about it."



Windsor's Canadian Blood Services Plasma Donor Centre is located at 3015 Howard Avenue.



The nearest location to donate blood is in Leamington at Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre, 249 Sherk Street.

