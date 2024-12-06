Windsor Spitfires forward Jack Nesbitt has been named to the Western Conference team for the Inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game.

The game pits the league’s top prospects from the Eastern Conference against the Western Conference playing in front of a public crowd and NHL scouts.

Nesbitt, 17, currently sits at 21 points (11g, 10a) through 27 games this season, surpassing his rookie totals (9g, 9a) through 58 games last season.

Nesbitt has been rated a 'B' prospect for the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft, meaning he is projected to be drafted in the second or third round of the draft.

The game takes place on Wednesday Jan. 15, 2025 at the Brantford Civic Centre in Brantford.