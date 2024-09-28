The Windsor Spitfires travelled to Sarnia to face-off against the Sting Friday night but fell 5-4 in overtime.

The Spits came out hard with three goals in the first, however the Sting managed to battle their way back.



Ryan Abraham, Cole Davis, Jack Nesbitt and Liam Greentree all scored for the Spits.



With Abraham's goal, he reached 150 career OHL points.



The team travels back to Windsor ahead of their homeopener at the WFCU Centre against the Kitchener Rangers Saturday night.



Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.

