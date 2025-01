The Windsor Spitfires fell 4-1 on the road in Barrie Saturday night against the Colts.

The Spits were outshot 43-29.

The team's record now stands at 31-9-2-1 on the season, still good for first in the West Division, second overall in the league.

The Spitfires travel to Oshawa Sunday for an evening game against the Generals.

Puck-drop is set for 6:05 p.m., with pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 5:50 p.m. on AM800.