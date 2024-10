Three wins in a row now for the Windsor Spitfires.

The team was in Brantford Saturday night where they faced-off against the Bulldogs.



Spits goalie Joey Costanzo made 26 saves in the 5-1 win.



Captain Liam Greentree was named first star of the game following his three assists.



The Spits are next in action on Friday Oct. 11 in Brampton against the Steelheads.



Puck-drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell at 6:45 p.m., on AM800.