The Windsor Spitfires continue to slide in the latest Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Top-10 rankings.

The Spitfires were ranked 6th overall in week nine of the 2025-26 season, and have now dropped to 9th for weeks 10 and 11 despite a strong 19-6-2-1 record, winning just four of their last eight games.

Recent highlights include a sweep of Owen Sound and big wins over Guelph and Saginaw.

Chicago Blackhawks prospect AJ Spellacy is on a four-game point streak, while Ethan Belchetz remains among OHL’s top goal scorers with 17 goals.

Goalie Joey Costanzo leads the CHL with a 1.87 GAA and a 14-3-1-0 record.

The Brantford Bulldogs (19-2-4-1) hold No. 1 for an eighth straight week.

Windsor will next play a home-and-home series against the London Knights this weekend.

First up is the away game at Canada Life Place on Friday night.

Puck-drop set for 7 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:45 p.m. on AM800.