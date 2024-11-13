The Windsor Spitfires have dropped down to the #6 spot in the latest Canadian Hockey League Top-10 Rankings.

Windsor was ranked third in the country during last weeks ranking.

The Spits lost two out of their last three games, sitting with 27 points with a 13-4-1 record on the season.

Windsor was without Ethan Belchetz, Jean-Christoph Lemieux, and Carter Hicks, during the week as they were all away in Sarnia competing for Canada at the World U17 Hockey Challenge.

The three Spits will return to the lineup this week.

The Moncton Wildcats remain #1 in Canada on the Top-10 Rankings list.

The Spitfires are back in action on Thursday night when they visit North Bay to take on the Battalion.