The Windsor Spitfires ended the 2024/2025 regular with a loss on the road in London on Friday night.
The Knights were able to skate away with a 6-2 win.
The Spitfires end the season with a record of 45-17-4-2.
Last month, the Spits clinched a play-off birth, however with the OHL standings being close, the opponent for round 1 has not been confirmed.
Playoff Games 1 and 2 will happen Thursday, March 27 and Saturday, March 29 at home.
Tickets and information can be found here: https://chl.ca/ohl-spitfires/2025-playoffs/.