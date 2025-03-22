The Windsor Spitfires ended the 2024/2025 regular with a loss on the road in London on Friday night.

The Knights were able to skate away with a 6-2 win.

The Spitfires end the season with a record of 45-17-4-2.

Last month, the Spits clinched a play-off birth, however with the OHL standings being close, the opponent for round 1 has not been confirmed.

Playoff Games 1 and 2 will happen Thursday, March 27 and Saturday, March 29 at home.