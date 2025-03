A Game 1 win for the Windsor Spitfires in the opening round of the OHL playoffs.

The Spits downed the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 7-2 Thursday night infront of a crowd of over 4,500 at the WFCU Centre.

L.A. Kings prospect Liam Greentree had a big night, scoring two goals and two assists while centre Noah Morneau added a pair of goals and Ilya Protas picked up four assists.

Windsor hosts Game 2 on Saturday, March 29 with the AM800 pre-game show starting at 6:45pm.