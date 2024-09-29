First overall Ontario Hockey League (OHL) draft pick Ethan Belchetz scored his first career OHL goal in Saturday night's home opener game between the Windsor Spitfires and Kitchener Rangers.

The 16-year-old then led the way in the 12-2 blowout win with four goals and six points.



According to the OHL, Belchetz is the first Spitfires 16-year-old rookie to score four goals in a game since Taylor Hall on Mar. 6, 2008.



Goalie Joey Costanzo stopped 34 of 36 shots to help the Spits to victory.



Next up, the Spits will welcome the Soo Greyhounds to the WFCU Centre on Thursday night, which is also First Responders Night.



Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.

