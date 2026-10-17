Windsor Spitfires defeat Owen Sound Attack 11-3

The Windsor Spitfires scored 11 goals in a dominant win over the Owen Sound Attack.

Windsor got off to a quick start, with Anthony Cristoforo scoring 14 seconds into the first period. John McLaughlin added another goal at 1:05 to give the Spitfires an early two-goal lead.

Jesse Debruyn made it 5-0 in the second period.

Caden Bell scored the first goal of the game for the Attack.

Max Brocklehurst completed a hat trick in the third period. Ty Bergeron added Windsor’s 11th goal.

Owen Sound scored three times in the game and was outshot 35-20.

Windsor won 26 faceoffs, while Owen Sound won 40.

The Spitfires are back in action Thursday Oct. 29 in Sault Ste. Marie against the Greyhounds.

Puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:52 p.m. on AM800.