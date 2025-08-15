The Windsor Spitfires have announced their 2025 Training Camp days as the season nears.

The Spits will hold their camps at the WFCU Centre from August 28 to August 30.

All practices and games will take place at the WFCU and are open to the public to attend, free of charge.

Rosters for the Training Camp games will be announced at a later date.

Following Training Camp, the Spitfires will have four pre-season games which will be played in local venues in LaSalle and Lakeshore.

Windsor will play in Flint on September 5 to kick off the preseason. On September 7, the Spitfires and the Saginaw Spirit will meet in Chatham.

On September 13, the Spits will host the Kitchener Rangers at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore. And the following day on September 14, Windsor will host the Flint Firebirds at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle.

The Spitfires open the 2025-26 regular season on the road September 19 in Sarnia. The home opener is scheduled for September 20 vs the London Knights.

Practices and game times for Training Camp are listed below:

Thursday, August 28:

5 p.m. - Practice - Team Red

6 p.m. - Practice - Team White

7 p.m. - Practice - Team Blue

Friday, August 29:

9 a.m. - GAME - Team White vs Team Blue

10:15 a.m. - GAME - Team White vs Team Red

11:30 a.m. - GAME - Team Blue vs Team Red

5 p.m. - GAME - Team White vs Team Red

6:15 p.m. - GAME - Team Red vs Team Blue

7:30 p.m. - GAME - Team Blue vs Team White

Saturday August 30: