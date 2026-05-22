Windsor social worker facing child sexual abuse charges arrested for breaching conditions

A social worker in Windsor facing child sexual abuse charges has been arrested for breaching the conditions of his release order.

On May 19, 2026, the Windsor Police Service charged Shaun Raymond Ouellette with 11 counts of failing to comply with court-imposed release conditions stemming from an Ontario Provincial Police investigation involving child luring allegations.

The 46-year-old Ouellette was originally arrested by the OPP in December 2024 and released on strict conditions, including a prohibition against seeking, obtaining, or continuing any paid or unpaid position of trust or authority involving persons under the age of 16.

In December 2025, Ouellette was also charged by the Windsor Police Service with sexual assault, sexual interference, and uttering threats to cause death in a separate investigation involving a 13-year-old child.

More recently, officers learned that Ouellette had allegedly breached the conditions of his release order by providing therapy to a 15-year-old on 11 separate occasions. He was located and arrested at a residence in East Windsor on May 19.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4896.

If you or someone you know has been affected by this incident and requires support, please contact Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Windsor Police Victim Assistance Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 7179.