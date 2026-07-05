Windsor soccer fans disappointed after World Cup loss

Windsor’s Art Alley turned into a temporary home for soccer fans on Saturday eager to watch Canada play in the World Cup round of 16. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

Canadian soccer fans in Windsor let out a frustrated groan as the nation’s run at the 2026 World Cup came to an end.

More than 60 fans gathered at the Art Alley downtown to watch Canada play in it’s first ever round of 16 match.

Canada lost 3-0 to Morocco despite a strong first half.

“The coach didn’t do well. They should have put (Alphonso) Davies in,” said Mehzar Khan, who attended the watch party.

“The defenders, they weren’t really falling back, and I feel like it’s kind of on Canada this time.”

Windsor watches fifa Windsor’s Art Alley turned into a temporary home for soccer fans on Saturday eager to watch Canada play in the World Cup round of 16. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

Close throughout the majority of the match, fans in Windsor gasped and cheered on each of the nation’s scoring opportunities.

The loss, albeit disappointing for fans, caps off a historic tournament showing for Canada on the world stage.

The nation captured its first win and appearance in the knockout stage.

Assil Gharabulli, a Windsor-based fan, felt the strong showing was a sign the country’s performance is moving in the right direction.

“In the future, I think they have a chance to make it to the semifinals or finals,” he said.

Morocco will play the winner of the France-Paraguay quarterfinal.