The Windsor Soccer Club is hosting an event later this month to help those who are new to Canada give soccer a try.

Free Kicks Day, funded by a microgrant from Canada Soccer, supports the club's commitment to inclusivity and providing opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds to participate in the game.

President of the Windsor Soccer Club Paul Bartolo believes soccer can do so much for young kids.

"Obviously the physical, the social, the emotional, the making friends. The common game of soccer, it's the same here as anywhere else," he says.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the Novelletto Rosati Complex in Mic Mac Park, located at 3939 Carmichael Rd. in Windsor.



The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and offers 1-hour drop in sessions by age: 9 a.m. for ages 7-9, 10 a.m. for ages 10-13, 11 a.m. for ages 14-18. Parents must be present at all times. Running shoes are required.

Bartolo says it's open to everyone but they're hoping to see plenty of girls give it a try..

"Many of the countries abroad, girls aren't allowed to play," he says. "We want to entice them to come to show them, yes you can play here. So if you have a daughter who is itching to come out, please bring them out."

Registration for this event is not required but questions about the event can be directed via email to info@windsorsoccerclub.com or via phone by calling the office at 519-944-2536.

For more information about Windsor Soccer Club and its programs, visit windsorsoccerclub.com.

With files from Patty Handysides