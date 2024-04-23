A Windsor shooting suspect who has been on the run since last August has been named to Canada's most wanted list.

25-year-old John Managhan made the BOLO program's newest list of the country's top 25 most wanted suspects.



He came in at #21 and is wanted for taking part in a targeted shooting that happened on August 15, 2023 in the 900-block of Pierre Avenue.



According to Windsor police, Managhan is a British Columbia native whose last known residence was in Windsor.



In a release, inspector Andrew Randall states "since issuing a warrant for Managhan’s arrest, we have worked diligently with our law enforcement partners across Canada in an effort to locate him."



He adds, "We believe that he is still in the country and we are committed to doing everything it takes to ensure he is apprehended."



Managhan is described as white, approximately 5’10” tall and 160lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.



Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached directly.



26-year-old Kyle Small who was also wanted in the shooting, was arrested last November in Michigan.



Police say the victim in the shooting, a 33-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries but survived the shooting.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Managhan is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.