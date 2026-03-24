A suspect in a shooting investigation in Windsor has been arrested for a second time for breaching his bail conditions.

24-year-old Heydar Alanuz was originally charged following what police called a targeted shooting in the 700 block of Erie Street East on May 19, 2024.

Police say the incident occurred after a verbal altercation broke out between two men on foot and occupants of a silver Ford Escape.

As the vehicle drove away, one of the men allegedly drew a firearm and fired several shots toward it before fleeing on foot.

Alanuz was identified as a suspect, and he was arrested several days later while attempting to board an international flight at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

He was charged with multiple offences, including discharging a firearm, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, possession of a restricted firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and failure to comply with a release order.

In February 2025, he was granted bail with multiple conditions but was arrested in October 2025 for breaching those conditions.

In February 2026, Alanuz was again granted bail, with conditions that included GPS monitoring and a requirement to reside with his surety at a LaSalle address.

On March 23, 2026, members of the Offender Management Unit conducted a routine compliance check and determined that Alanuz had breached the terms of his release, and he was arrested.

He's now facing an additional charge of failure to comply with a release order, while his surety, 29-year-old Huseyn Alanuz, who was present at the time, was also arrested and charged with facilitating a breach of a release order.

A surety is an individual who agrees to supervise someone released on bail and ensure they follow the court-imposed conditions.

Anyone with information regarding individuals who are not complying with their release conditions is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700. To report anonymously, please contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.catchcrooks.com.