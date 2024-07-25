Windsor and Amherstburg saw an increase in crime severity in 2023, while the country as a whole saw an increase for the third consecutive year.

Thursday morning, Statistics Canada published its 2023 Crime Severity Index (CSI), showing an increase of 4.8 per cent, while Canada's rose two per cent.



According to Windsor police, violent crime severity increased by 15.5 per cent and non-violent crime severity increased by 0.6 per cent.



Compared with data from 2022, last year saw higher rates of robberies up 21 per cent, and assaults up 16 per cent.



Police say of the total number of assaults reported, 45 per cent were related to intimate partner violence.



Primary drivers of non-violent crimes included break and enters which are down 12.7 per cent, fraud is up 28 per cent and shoplifting is up 24.8 per cent.



"We continue to take a data-driven, evidence-based policing approach to promote public safety and reduce crime," said Deputy Police Chief Jason Crowley in a news release.



"This strategy includes adjustments to resource allocation and working collaboratively with community partners to address the underlying issues that drive violent crime, such as mental health, substance use, and homelessness," he said.



The CSI measures changes in the level of severity of crime in Canada from year to year.



All crimes are assigned a weight based on their seriousness.



The level of seriousness is based on actual sentences handed down by the courts in all provinces and territories.

