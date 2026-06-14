Windsor sees clearing after thunderstorm threat as warmer week ahead

Clouds are seen over Windsor-Essex and Detroit on June 14 2026. (Source: Mark Hewer)

After an active weather day on Sunday that briefly saw a tornado warning an severe thunderstorm warning, showers moving through the region Sunday evening are expected to taper off early tonight, with skies gradually clearing overnight.

Environment Canada is calling for a lingering 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and a risk of a thunderstorm before conditions improve. The overnight low is expected to dip to 10 C.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures climbing to a high of 22 C. The UV index is forecast to reach 7, considered high.

Skies will remain partly cloudy Monday night, with a low of 12 C.

The warming trend continues Tuesday, with a high of 25 C under a mix of sun and cloud and a 40 per cent chance of showers. Cloudier conditions return Tuesday night, bringing a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 15 C.

Wednesday is expected to see clearing skies and a high of 25 C, before showers move back into the region overnight, with temperatures holding around 18 C.

Thursday’s outlook remains unsettled, with cloudy skies, a 60 per cent chance of showers and windy conditions. The daytime high is forecast to reach 25 C.