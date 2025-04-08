A private school in Windsor is another step closer to being able to construct an NHL-sized ice pad on its campus to support its hockey program .

A proposal from Académie Ste-Cécile International School located at 925 Cousineau Road was approved by the city's development and heritage standing committee on Monday.

The school wants to build an NHL-sized ice pad with four locker rooms that would attach to the existing gymnasium.

In 2023-2024, the school launched an international prep hockey program that includes a U18 boys team, a U17 boys team, and a U19 girls team, playing 50 to 60 games per season against other prep schools from across Canada and the United States.

Currently the school rents around 25 hours of ice time a week from the city, the majority at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

At the committee meeting, the architect, speaking on behalf of the applicant, was concerned about the 6,500 square feet of masonry work needed to match the existing structure due to the cost.

They claimed it would cost $350,000 for brick work on the arena portion alone, and requested a reduction, with the arena being metal straight to the ground

Administration agreed that a compromise could be made, and that details would be further discussed when the matter goes to council for final decision.

-With files from AM800's Rusty Thomson