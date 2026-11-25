The 59th Annual Windsor Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday, December 5.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA), in partnership with the Windsor Parade Corporation, announced Tuesday that the parade will follow the traditional downtown route.

It will step off at 6 p.m. on Giles Boulevard before travelling north on Ouellette Avenue toward the core and ending at Pitt Street.

Executive Director of the Windsor Parade Corporation Maggie Durocher says there will be over 60 entries with lots of variety, including six marching bands and, of course, Santa Claus.

“All of our floats, including our brand new one entitled The Grinch, lots of community entries, and some of the entries that we’ve had back from last year,” she says. “Some of the perennial favourites, like TCz Dance, bring so much energy. They typically will be located between Santa’s float and the workshop float.”

Durocher says they have some new floats, including the Snow and Ice float.

“It’s stunningly gorgeous, and they all have lights underneath now that reflect off the ground. So if you look at it, you also see these snowflakes coming out from under it, and that’s been put onto all of our floats. Our floats are exciting to look at. Snow and Ice is stellar,” she says.

AM800-News-Santa Claus Parade-News Conference-November 2026.jpg Windsor Parade Corporation Executive Director Maggie Durocher, Santa Claus, Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino, and Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association Chair Chris MacLeod after making an announcement inside Windsor City Hall. (Rusty Thomson)

Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino says when you get people together, it creates energy and he’s excited for the parade.

“You can feel everyone’s vibe elevated, and that’s what having all these people downtown does. It gives everyone excitement; it creates this great euphoria of wanting to be somewhere and enjoying something together, not sitting at home or in your basement on your computer typing away. It’s something you need to do and get out. It’s not only good for the downtown, but it’s also good for people and their mental health,” he says.

The staging area will be by Shepherd Street and Giles Boulevard, which will be closed off by 3:30 p.m. on the day of the parade.