Mission accomplished for a professional triathlete from Windsor.

Corey Bellemore participated in Sunday's Detroit Free Press Marathon and finished first in the international half-marathon.

Bellemore finished the race in one hour, seven minutes, and 18 seconds, with a pace of five minutes and nine seconds per mile.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Bellemore says it was an exciting race.

"The goal this year after finishing fourth last year was kind of to come over and try to win," says Bellemore. "I was not as patient last year, so this year was just kind of sit in the pack as long as I could, especially with the wind and the rain, try and run a hard few last kilometres. Was able to follow that race plan and then eventually broke away but only won by two seconds."

He says the weather conditions were not the best but made for a fun challenge.

"The pack definitely helped break some of the wind," he says. "So I just sat behind a bunch of guys that were taking it out, and then the rain and the wind over the bridge was probably the most brutal part, and then coming out of the tunnel. Most of the Canadian side was actually pretty pleasant; the American side was actually where it was a little more challenging, especially at the end of the race."

Bellemore says it's a unique race that is growing.

He says the coolest aspect of the event is running in two different countries.

"From a young age doing the water stations, and then would watch a lot of family members and friends race it, and then it was something that was always on my radar to do and then hopefully do well at," he says.

Bellemore finished fourth in last year's international half-marathon.

He holds the world record for the men's beer mile.