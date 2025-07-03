A suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at a big box store in Windsor has been located in the custody of another police service.

Windsor police say 56-year-old Gary Bravo is currently in custody at Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene, Ontario.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on May 21, officers responded to a reported robbery at a store in the 700 block of Tecumseh Road West.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned that a man and a woman left the store without attempting to pay for several items. When confronted by an employee, the male suspect assaulted the staff member before fleeing the scene with the female suspect in a vehicle.

Investigators were able to identify two suspects in the case.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on June 23, officers responded to a separate theft at a store in the 4300 block of Walker Road and arrested a 31-year-old female suspect.

As a result of that investigation, officers learned a woman had allegeldy taken multiple items without paying. Officers arrested her for the theft as well as on 12 outstanding warrants for various offences, including theft, robbery, and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.