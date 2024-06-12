A Windsor retired man is celebrating his win after saying "yes" to Encore.

Umberto Vadori matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the May 25 Lotto 6/49 draw to win $100,000.

Vadori says he's been playing the lottery for decades, and always adds Encore.

When he checked his ticket at the store, the words 'Big Winner' appeared on the screen, and he said he had to check it a few times to make sure.

He says he was in disbelief and shock, and his first instinct was to go home and call his son.

Vadori says this win feels awesome and is like a breath of fresh air. He plans to share this win with his family and travel.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Wyandotte Street in Windsor.