A Windsor retailer is celebrating 20 years of operations in the community.

BB Branded's twentieth anniversary coincided with their grand reopening at Devonshire Mall over the weekend.



The lifestyle and sneaker boutique first opened in 2004 in downtown Windsor on Ouellette Avenue before moving to the mall about 10 years ago.



On Saturday, BB Branded held a grand reopening after moving their store within the mall to the old food court across from Hot Topic.



Owner Ayad Saddy says the move to a bigger location allows them to showcase their merchandise in a unique way.



"In the new store we've infused technology with a sneaker boutique. So you have retail and technology. We have kiosks that you can shop all of our inventory. I don't think anyone else in the retail industry is doing it like us. Every shoe has a QR code that you can scan and see if there is a size available."



Saddy opened the business with his brother and says the community support over the years has meant everything to them.



"We've had so much local support. Especially when we started the WIN CITY brand. We coined the term WIN CITY and then just made that it's own entity that gives back to the city. Whether it's charities, high schools, University of Windsor, local businesses."





A portion of the proceeds from each WIN CITY branded item sold are donated to the cause attached to it.



He says following a brief pause, they are re-launching the WIN CITY brand.



"We'll usually have the WIN CITY, the original WIN CITY logo and then the logo of the collaborating party on top and their colourway, and we use that as a slush fund for that party to raise money for whatever event they have."



Saddy says they recently put on the WIN CITY basketball championship at the WFCU Centre.



Any organization that is looking to partner with the brand to raise funds is asked to reach out.

