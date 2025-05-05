A Windsor restaurant is gearing up for a busy Cinco de Mayo celebration on Monday.

May 5 marks the annual celebration of Mexico's victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Owner of Mi Casita Restaurant & Bar, 429 Wyandotte Street East, Santos Ortiz, says they are ready to offer patrons the full cultural experience.

"We've been through this 15 years now, so we're always fully aware, prepared and ready to try and give the best service possible," he said. "Everybody is trying to have a good time, so we've got all the margaritas ready, the mojitos ready, tequila's ready, and we usually have a DJ coming out."

Ortiz says the restaurant will offer a special Cinco de Mayo menu.

"Because we are so busy, we want to be able to get the food out in a timely order, and so we basically pick the favourites that we know that people generally love to order," he said.

Ortiz says it will be walk-ins only for Cinco de Mayo on Monday.

"We welcome everybody, it doesn't matter how big your party is," said Ortiz. "We also hope to have the patio open this year, looks like the weather might be able to help us out again. It's been open the last couple of years so we're able to cater to a much bigger public."

Ortiz says Mi Casita is generally closed on Monday's, but they are making an exception for 2025, and will open their doors from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.