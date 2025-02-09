The Factory House on Tecumseh Road East is gearing up for a busy Sunday Night as it hosts an unofficial watch party for Super Bowl LIX.

The game will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Josh Nikosey, general manager at Factory House says they're expecting people to start showing up around 5 o'clock.

"So we've got tons of giveaways, we've got a $40 all-you-can-eat buffet," he said. "We've got ribs on the buffet, chicken, pasta, salad, all kinds of good stuff. We're just excited to have everybody here, packed house."

He says they're expecting a full restaurant.

"We're almost fully booked now but we've still got a little bit of room, but definitely call and make your reservations," Nikosey said.

Nikosey says all 30 TVs in the restaurant will be showing the big game.

"For a sports bar it's definitely one of the busiest days of the year," he said. "Everybody loves to come out and enjoy the big game, all the commercials, and all the buzz around it, it's a big anticipation for two weeks right?"

Nikosey says they will also have a smaller menu available for those who want to eat, but not take part in the buffet.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in New Orleans, Louisiana.