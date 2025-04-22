Advance voting is officially closed ahead of next week's election.

Advance polls for the federal election were open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. starting on Friday and wrapping up on Monday night.

The Caboto Club was one of many locations in Windsor-Essex open to voters, and saw a steady stream of people Monday evening as residents went to cast their ballots before doors closed at 9 p.m.

Over the weekend, Elections Canada reported a record turnout in the first day of advanced polls, estimating that nearly two million people voted on Friday alone.

In 2021, approximately 5.8-million Canadians turned out for advanced polls - or 34 per cent of electors who voted, compared to 27 per cent of electors in 2019.

This voter says she wanted to take part in the early polls this time around.

"In the last election I did vote on the election day, and I felt rushed. And so I wanted to make sure that I do advanced voting just to make sure that I had enough time in my day on election day, working, going home, doing all of the other things that you do everyday, sometimes time slips away."

It was this resident's first time voting, and says he felt that push to vote.

"I do feel that importance. I feel like the economy is getting bad. And we have to use our right to choose the right party."

Pam attended the Caboto Club to vote and says she needed to take advantage of the early polls.

"I usually go on the day of, but I'm going to be travelling for business, so I came out to take care of it."

Brian Nairn says he was shocked to see how many people took part in advance voting this election.

"I think it's great just to see the numbers are up. And it's exciting, especially for this region down here. It's going to be a close race, so I'm looking forward to seeing the results."

Cheryl Nairn says she felt the push to vote in this election.

"We always vote in every election, but this one feels like a bit more pressure, and a little bit more riding on the results of this one."

Voters can also visit their local Elections Canada office to take part in special ballot voting until 6 p.m. April 22. The deadline to apply to vote by mail is also on April 22 by 6 p.m.

On Election Day, on April 28, residents can vote from 9:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. at their designated polling station.