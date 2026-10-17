Windsor residents can soon borrow musical instruments from the library for free

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra, Rotary Club of Canada South, Windsor Public Library and City of Windsor announced the Robert Franz Play It Forward Instrument Library on Oct. 14, 2026. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor-Essex residents will soon be able to borrow a musical instrument for free through a new community lending program.

The Rotary Club of Canada South, Windsor Symphony Orchestra, Windsor Public Library and City of Windsor have partnered to launch the Robert Franz Play It Forward Instrument Library.

The program is named for former Windsor Symphony Orchestra music director Robert Franz, who died in 2025.

Rebecca Ng is Windsor Symphony Orchestra’s education and community outreach manager says beginning Dec. 1, donated instruments will be made available through the public library system.

“People will be able to, at the end of our process here, they’ll be able to take out a musical instrument the same way they take out a book from the library,” Ng told AM800’s The Kyle Horner Show with guest host Chris Bryne.

“It will be delivered to their closest branch, and we are hoping that this project helps to put instruments in the hands of people who might not otherwise have had them.”

Residents will need a valid adult Windsor Public Library card. Instruments can be borrowed for three weeks and renewed for another three weeks if no one else has reserved them.

Ng says the program isn’t aimed only at children or people learning music for the first time.

“I also have had some professional musicians say to me, you know, oh gosh, I’ve always wanted to try a different instrument. You know, I’ve always wanted to try the violin, but I play the horn, and so they were excited to try it. So I think there’s a place for everybody in this,” Ng said.

Before the lending program can get underway, organizers need residents to help build its inventory.

Guitars, violins, cellos, brass and woodwind instruments, percussion instruments and other portable instruments in playable or repairable condition are among the donations being accepted.

Pianos will not be accepted because of transportation and storage requirements.

Ng says Windsor Symphony Orchestra will make sure each donation is ready before it reaches a borrower.

“We will take a look at it, clean it up, make sure it’s playable. Our musicians are going to help with that, as well as some of our local partners who do that for a living. And then once it’s ready, we call the library and they will put it into circulation,” Ng said.

Instruments can be dropped off at the Windsor Symphony Orchestra at the Capitol Theatre during regular weekday business hours or before a WSO concert.

People who can’t bring an instrument in can also arrange a pickup through the Rotary Club of Canada South.