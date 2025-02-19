A Windsor resident is $1 million richer after winning a LOTTO 6/49 prize in the Gold Ball Draw on Jan. 8.

Harold Worotny has been playing the lottery since he was old enough to play, and purchases tickets weekly, according to the OLG.

A late night trip to store ended up paying off big for the father of one.

"It was late in the evening, when I realized we were out of milk, so I decided to go for a walk to pick some up," Worotny recounted, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. "While I was in line to pay, I kept thinking there was something else I needed to do. That's when it hit me-I needed to check my tickets."

"When I saw the prize amount, I couldn't contain my excitement and shouted, 'I can't believe it! I just won a million dollars!' I was completely overcome with happiness," Harold smiled. "Since it was late, I didn't want to wake anyone up, so I called just a few people to share the incredible news. My friends and family were thrilled for me."

"Today is my birthday, and I'm walking out of here with $1 million! This is by far the best birthday and retirement present I could have ever received," Harold laughed. "I wish everyone could feel this joy!"

With his windfall, Harold plans to pay some bills and is considering purchasing a home.

The winning ticket was purchased at I & A Variety on Howard Avenue in Windsor.