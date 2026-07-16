Windsor resident facing multiple charges following Lakeshore crash

A Windsor resident is facing multiple charges following a collision in Lakeshore.

On Tuesday, July 14, shortly after 8 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police attended a two-vehicle collision on Amy Croft Drive in Lakeshore.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

As a result, a 37-year-old from Windsor was arrested and is facing a number of charges including impaired driving, dangerous operation, failure or refusal to comply with demand, identify fraud, driving with an open container of liquor, novice driver with a blood alcohol level above zero, and driving without a licence.

Their licence has been suspended for 90-days, and their vehicle has been impounded for seven-days.

The accused will appear in a Windsor court at a later date to answer to the charges.