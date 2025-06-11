A Windsor resident has been charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop on Highway 401.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, Elgin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call from a concerned citizen.

That led to police stopping a suspect vehicle in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich, which is southwest of St. Thomas.

Officers determined the driver was impaired and they were transported to Elgin County Detachment for further testing.

A 42-year-old was charged with operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas on July 22, 2025.