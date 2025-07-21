Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a Windsor resident following a human trafficking investigation.

According to police, information was received in May 2025 about a victim being trafficked through online advertisements.

Under the Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Strategy (IJFS), the OPP's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit started an investigation and identified an additional victim.

Last week, IJFS members from the OPP, London police, Hamilton police, Kingston police, Ottawa police, Peel Regional Police, and Toronto police arrested and charged a 30-year-old man from Windsor.

He's charged with communicate with anyone for the purpose of obtaining sexual services, and three counts of procuring.

The man remains in custody and will appear in court on Monday in Ottawa.

Police say "this case highlights the importance of multi-jurisdictional collaboration in combatting human trafficking."

The investigation continues.