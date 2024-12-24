A Windsor resident has been arrested and charged in a child luring investigation.

On December 11, 2024, members of the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit began a criminal investigation that has resulted in a charge being laid against a City of Windsor resident.

The 45-year-old has been charged with luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication.

OPP state that the accused has been released, and is scheduled to appear in court in January.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate, as investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.