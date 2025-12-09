A new report finds the Windsor area has some of the fastest rising rental rates in the country, but it's still one of the cheapest places in Canada to rent an apartment.

According to the latest monthly report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation, the Windsor area posted a 6.5 per cent increase in November in average rent for purpose-built and condo apartments, rising to $1,751 per month-the fourth highest increase in Canada in November.

At the same time, Windsor is 16th in Canada with the lowest average rent, $522 more than Lloydminster, Alberta, which has the cheapest rent at $1,229.

Overall, asking rents in Canada were down 3.1 per cent in November from a year earlier to an average of $2,074, marking the 14th straight month of annual declines.

The report says average asking rents were also down 1.5 per cent month-over-month, the largest such drop of 2025.

Asking rents for purpose-built apartments moved two per cent lower year-over-year to an average of $2,060, while asking rents for condominium apartments fell 3.7 per cent year-over-year to $2,157.

The report says rents are now at the lowest level since June 2023; however, average asks are still 3.4 per cent higher than three years ago.

Urbanation president Shaun Hildebrand says he expects rents to continue trending down in the coming months amid a typical seasonal slowdown, along with a demand pullback associated with flatter population growth and ongoing economic uncertainty.

With files from the Canadian Press