The Windsor Spitfires have remained status quo on this weeks list of Canadian Hockey League's Top-10 Rankings.

The Spits remain in 2nd place for the second week in a row.

Windsor remains undefeated on the season 5-0.

Since last week's rankings, the Spitfires shutout the Sudbury Wolves in a 4-0 victory, defeated the Barrie Colts 3-1, and then beat the Oshawa Generals 4-1.

Earlier this week, 20-year-old Joey Costanzo was named the Mary Brown's OHL Goaltender of the Week after going 2-0 with a 0.50 goals-against average, a .980 save percentage.

The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the QMJHL remain in first place in the CHL.

The Spitfires will return to home ice on Thursday evening when they welcome the Niagara IceDogs to the WFCU Centre.