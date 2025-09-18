Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) has initiated a renaming and rebranding effort, asking for input from staff, patients and the community through a survey .

The process is expected to last nine months and aims to result in a new name and visual identity for the organization.

The current name, Windsor Regional Hospital, has been in use for over 30 years, but hospital officials believe it no longer accurately represents its evolving role as a regional healthcare leader, the services it offers, or the communities it serves.

WRH's director of public affairs and communications, Steve Erwin, said the starting point for the conversation will be what do people want reflected in the new name.

"Is geography important to you? Do you want something that is more of a landmark, or a symbol, or something that's more inspirational right? So that's an opportunity for people to weigh in on this and give us their feedback," Erwin said.

In August, WRH announced that the new acute care hospital at Cabana Road East and the 9th Concession will be named The Fancsy Family Hospital , honouring a significant donation from the late John Thomas Fancsy.

The new corporate name is expected to define the overall organization, while site-specific names will distinguish corporately run facilities, including the existing Metropolitan and Ouellette Campuses, and the future Fancsy Family Hospital

Erwin said this will be a chance to come up with a name that reflects the overall role the organization plays in the healthcare system.

"Windsor Regional Hospital has been the organization's name for more than 30 years, but as we continue to evolve in the community and region, there was a feeling that maybe the name doesn't really accurately reflect the services we offer, the communities that we serve which are often outside of Windsor-Essex as well where we draw individuals for care," he said.

Erwin said they want as many as people as possible to have an opportunity to contribute their thoughts.

"You'll see us pop up at different community events including Open Streets this weekend with opportunities for people to give their input, take the survey while they are there. We'll attend other community events and do the same and a bit of a blitz in our local newspapers and stations like yours," said Erwin.

The public is invited to complete a three-minute survey on the project website to provide feedback.

The survey will close on Dec. 15, 2025.

-With files from AM800's The Shift with guest host Kyle Horner and CTV Windsor