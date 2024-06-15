A chance for neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) graduates and their families to reunite Saturday morning with the nurses and doctors who helped save their lives as premature or sick infants.

Windsor Regional Hospital will host the 2nd annual NICU graduate picnic on Saturday, Jun. 15 at 10 a.m. running until 1 p.m. at the covered outdoor pavilion, splash pad and adjoining accessible playground at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex in LaSalle.



Nicole Delaney, clinical practice coordinator, NICU says all graduates from the NICU are invited.



"They can come out and they can mingle with each other. They can see friends that they had when they were in the unit, they can meet up with our staff again so we can see how they're progressing. And then we have some community agencies that will be there to provide them with information such as EarlyON years and Public Health will be there."



She says some babies spend weeks and months at a time in the NICU and the staff form a bond with them and their families.



"So it's really nice for our staff to be able to see how they are progressing. Last year we had some kids who were 16-years-old. So some of the nurses that were there took care of him when he was just a baby in the unit, so to see how he is now was quite amazing."



Delaney says last year they had over 200 people come out.



"Lots of the families gave us positive feedback. They really enjoyed see the staff and seeing some of the other families they met while they were here in the NICU. It's our family advisory committee who sort of puts this together and so we managed to recruit a couple families from the picnic as well."



Those looking to attend are asked to RSVP on Eventbrite .



Those attending are suggested to bring hats and sunscreen, bathing suits and towels (the splash pad is open and lots of fun for children of all ages). Picnic blankets are suggested but picnic tables are available for use. Snacks and refreshments will be available free of charge.



Plenty of family friendly activities are planned including crafts, face painting, story time and a photo booth.

