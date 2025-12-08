Windsor Regional Hospital is seeing a spike in flu cases.

As the respiratory virus season is fully underway, the local hospital is seeing the impacts.

At a recent board meeting, the hospital stated they are seeing a weekly increase in cases - specifically with Influenza.

As of December 3, the hospital had over 35 flu cases, 10 COVID cases, and five Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases - or RSV.

In comparison, the hospital recorded approximately eight flu cases on the week of November 12, with no COVID or RSV cases.

Two strains of Influenza A - H3N2 and H1N1 - are circulating, but H3N2 appears to be the dominant strain this year.

Dr. Wassim Saad, Chief of Staff at Windsor Regional Hospital, says local RSV cases are still very low.

"We are still heading into an RSV season that's likely to pick up, and RSV affects the extremes of age, particularly children under five, and a lot under one. And this is part of the reason why vaccination strategies for RSV in particular not only involve children, but also involve pregnant mothers who could deliver during RSV season."

He says they're seeing that spike for Influenza.

"As soon as it rises about five per cent, it sort of indicated the beginning of the season, and the season is expected and can go on for many months... a lot of times it goes well into the new year and sometimes all the way into the spring."

Dr. Saad says H3N2 is the dominate strain at this time, and vaccination is key.

"This vaccine should cover H1N1, and even if it's not perfect for H3N2, or other subtypes, getting vaccinated and still having some cross-protection is still effective because it still reduces your risk of severe illness, and hospitalization, and death - particularly in high-risk populations."

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) offers vaccination schedules.

Residents are encouraged to reach out to their family doctor or local pharmacy for flu vaccine appointments.