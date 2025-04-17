Windsor Regional Hospital is reducing its requirements when it comes to masking as the respiratory virus season winds down.

Effective 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 21, the hospital is moving from a policy where masking by staff remained within two meters of any patient to masking procedures whereby masking in all areas is based on the needs of specific patients.

Masking remains highly recommended in emergency departments, where staff are not always aware of what a patient is presenting with.

Masking is also highly recommended for patients and visitors in the emergency department, due to potential crowding and the possibility of infectious patients presenting, as well as in the waiting rooms of the cancer centre and renal dialysis unit.

All individuals who put on a mask should use a hospital-issued mask. Masks will continue to be provided at hospital entrances.