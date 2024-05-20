Windsor Regional Hospital has received back-to-back accreditation.

The hospital has received Accreditation with Exemplary Standing as a result of its recent review by Accreditation Canada.

This recognition means the accreditors who went to Windsor Regional Hospital for the review determined the hospital exceeded the standards set by Accreditation Canada in terms of the hospital organization, policies and procedures.

The hospital received the "Back2Back" accreditation after receiving the same status in 2019.

Windsor Regional Hospital has over 4,300 employees, 550 professional staff, 400 volunteers and 150 medical school students and resident physicians.

Windsor Regional Hospital is one of the largest teaching hospitals in Ontario, serving a population of more than 400,000 in Windsor and Essex County.

A summary of the results of the accreditation can be viewed by clicking here.