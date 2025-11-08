Windsor Regional Hospital is looking to recruit a number of new staff within diagnostic imaging (DI).

The hospital has stated they are trying to fill gaps within their diagnostic imaging staffing, and have launched a new job recruitment page focused on these positions.

At this time, the hospital is recruiting across Canada for talented professionals in MRI, CT, ultrasound, X-ray, and nuclear medicine.

The DI team plays a vital role in delivering accurate, timely, and high-quality care through advanced imaging technologies.

Due to challenges with filling these positions, the hospital states that applicants may be eligible for a signing bonus of up to $25,000.

Nicole Krywionek, Windsor Regional Hospital's Chief Nursing Executive and Vice President, says they're looking for approximately 15 new staff members.

"Ultrasound we don't have any vacancies, but within MRI and CT we have four and five respectively to those different departments, as well as nuclear medicine is another modality which has about four or five vacancies as well."

She says the signing bonus is an incentive to recruiting new staff.

"We are trying some creative solutions. We've been very encouraged with the response to some of our latest recruitment efforts, and we are seeing the vacancies decrease. But, overall the hospital has about a five per cent vacancy rate, whereas in DI it is a little bit above that around 10 per cent."

Krywionek says they struggle with recruitment in this area of expertise.

"We do encounter difficulties with recruitment as we currently don't have a marte training program in Windsor, so we do try to attract from all across Ontario. We have good uptake with students, but as we see, this is a priority area across all of Ontario."

The hospital is looking to fill these positions across both the Ouellette and Met campuses.

More information on how to apply can be found by clicking here.