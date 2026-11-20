Windsor Regional Hospital is looking to fill more than 100 jobs and is seeking qualified candidates.

The hospital will be holding a career fair in partnership with the Windsor Regional Employment Network (WREN) on Tuesday, December 1, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Caboto Club at 2175 Parent Avenue in Windsor.

Recruitment and departmental leadership staff will be on hand interviewing candidates, looking to fill vacancies in both clinical and non-clinical roles.

The positions include nursing roles (RPN, RN, NP) in various departments; diagnostic imaging; laboratory; radiation therapist; pharmacy; audiologist; orthopedic technologist, anesthesia assistant; and allied health roles such as physiotherapist, occupational therapist, speech-language pathologist, and social work.

There are also positions open in facilities, medical device reprocessing, and guest services, such as environmental services, retail servers, and food service workers.

External Recruitment Coordinator at Windsor Regional Hospital Erin Hodgson says on the event website, there is a list of financial incentives for certain positions.

“$25,000 and $30,000 bonuses for X-ray technicians, CT scan technicians, nuclear medicine technicians, and things like that,” she says. “We also have great bonuses that lie within the roles of anesthesia assistant, physiotherapist, and radiation therapist.”

Hodgson says diagnostic imaging is a high-demand job hospitals across the country are trying to fill.

“Unfortunately the number of students going into these programs and graduating out of these programs is still not high enough to accommodate the number of vacancies out there across the industry as a whole,” she says.

Hodgson says they’re asking candidates to bring printed copies of their resumes, licenses, credentials, or certifications but also check the event website ahead of time.

“In order to qualify to preregister for this event, it needs to go through the event website. We have partnered with a local community partner, WREN. The Windsor Regional Employment Network is who we’re working with on this event, and they’ve created a really great website and preregistration page,” she says.

Click here to browse available opportunities and pre-register online in advance of the career fair.

Select candidates may be contacted by the Recruitment Team prior to December 1 to arrange a preliminary interview before the event opens to the general public.

Following the morning session of the job fair, walk-ins are welcome from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and all applicants will be pre-screened on-site. Individuals planning to attend are required to bring printed copies of their resumes, credentials, certificates, and any other relevant qualifications.

Hospital officials say preregistration does not guarantee an interview but provides an opportunity for the recruitment team to connect with candidates ahead of the event.