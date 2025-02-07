Another spike in respiratory illnesses at Windsor Regional Hospital.

The hospital typically sees an increase in cases of COVID-19, Influenza, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus - or RSV - during this time of year.

These levels will likely stay elevated until the spring.

The hospitals have also been experiencing very high emergency department wait times, and so the hospital is reminding the community to visit a clinic, or urgent care to avoid these high wait times.

In early January, there were approximately 22 patients with COVID-19, eight cases of RSV, and five Influenza cases.

As of this week, there are less than 10 COVID cases, however there are now 18 Influenza cases within the hospital.

Karen Riddell, acting president and CEO at Windsor Regional Hospital, says they're seeing the spike, even over the last week.

"Last week we had three Influenza A in the hospital, and this week we're at 18. So, a significant bump up. COVID numbers remain low, less than 10 in the hospital. So, definitely Influenza A is one of the biggest contributors to our accurate respiratory illness in house right now."

Dr. Wassim Saad, Chief of Staff at Windsor Regional Hospital, says these viruses are circulating.

"Things are starting to peak a little bit more now, particularly over the last week and a half. And I think a lot of it just has to do with the fact that those viruses are circulating, and they continue to circulate. It's not one of those things where if you get it once that's the only time you're going to get that infection."

Saad says there is a significant rise in the local community.

"So it's very important if you do have an infection, or if you feel unwell not to be around others where you could potentially spread the virus. It's obviously very important to stay up-to-date with all of your vaccines."

Those who are considered high-risk are encouraged to stay up-to-date on vaccinations.

A number of options are available to those in the community such as Health811, Health Care Connect, the Adult/Paediatric Emergency Virtual Clinic, as well as walk-in clinics and urgent care clinics in the area.

However, those who do need emergency care are reminded to go to the emergency room.